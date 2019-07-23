Bradley Airport offers new nonstop flights to Miami

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Airport Authority has announced the debut of a new nonstop service from Bradley airport to Miami for a low cost on Frontier Airlines.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the flights to Miami will begin on November 14 on an A320 Neo aircraft.

Bradley Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic says it will be a seasonal flight and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

“We’re delighted to expand our service in Hartford to four routes with the addition of new non-stop flights to Miami. Hartford residents have welcomed our low fares and friendly flying experience and we look forward to continuing our outstanding relationship with the airport and community.” Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines.

