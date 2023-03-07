WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport has unveiled new technology to keep passengers safe.

The eight new machines use a Computed Tomography (CT) scan, like the CT scan you get at the hospital. The CT scan gives the TSA a three dimensional image that’s much better than the 2-D image they get from an X-Ray.

This allows the TSA to screen more passengers at a faster pace. It’s all part of the big plan to expand the airport from seeing six or seven million passengers a year to ten million passengers a year.