WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – An international travel magazine’s poll has named Bradley International Airport (BDL) in Connecticut as a top-ten airport in the country.

Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards recognized the facility in the top-ten for the 7th year in a row, placing 6th on the list.

“We are honored to once again be recognized nationally as one of the best airports in the country,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “This award acknowledges the hard work of our entire airport community, and we are grateful to our growing and dedicated passengers for their continued support.”

BDL is the 2nd largest airport in New England and has been increasing the number of airline companies available to travelers.

The facility has had many recent improvements including expedited security screening with CLEAR screening, easier parking, and a new Starbucks. Plans are underway for updated checked bagged screening, and more retail and restaurant options in 2024.