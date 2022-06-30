WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Ground Transportation Center Thursday morning.

The airport’s new transportation center is on track to open to the public in mid-July. Ahead of the anticipated opening officials will cut the ribbon for the new $210 million facility which will elevate traveler’s experiences with streamlined rental car services, more parking, and improved public transit access.

AAA predicts 3.5 million Americans will travel by plane this coming holiday despite the increase in travelers not everyone has seen heavy turbulence at the airport.