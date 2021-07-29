Bradley International Airport announces new nonstop flights to Columbus, Norfolk and Pittsburgh

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Three new non-stop direct flights out of Bradley International Airport have been added Thursday.

Breeze Airlines offers non-stop service to Norfolk, Pittsburgh and Columbus. The airline includes no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or cancelled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.

“We are incredibly honored to have welcomed Breeze Airways to Bradley International Airport this spring and to now have all four of its new nonstop routes officially launched,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “All four destinations are new destinations, offering affordable access and added convenience for our passenger base. I thank Breeze Airways for recognizing Bradley International Airport’s vitality in their inaugural network and look forward to strengthening our promising partnership.”

The new nonstops will operate as follows:

Columbus Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays BDL to CMH: 11 AM (Departure) – 12:40 PM (Arrival) CMH to BDL: 9:10 AM (Arrival) – 10:45 AM (Arrival)

Norfolk Operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays BDL to ORF: 5:35 PM (Departure) – 7:05 PM (Arrival) ORF to BDL: 3:35 PM (Departure) – 5:00 PM (Arrival)

