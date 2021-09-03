Bradley International Airport announces new nonstop flights to Orlando

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – New non-stop direct flights to Orlando out of Bradley International Airport have been added Thursday.

Sun Country Airlines offers non-stop service to Orlando twice a week seasonally. The airline includes non-stop flights from Windsor Locks to Minneapolis.

“We are thrilled that Sun Country Airlines is expanding at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “The addition of the new service to Orlando gives our passengers now even more options to travel conveniently and affordably to the Sunshine State. The new service also builds on the airline’s presence at the airport, which also includes nonstop flights to Minneapolis as well as cargo and charter operations. We look forward to our continued partnership with Sun Country Airlines and their growth at Bradley International Airport.”

“We are excited about our growth at Bradley International Airport and hope folks continue to enjoy our brand of convenient, affordable travel and enjoy onboard amenities such as free streaming in-flight entertainment, complimentary refreshments, and reclining seats on their way to sunny Orlando, Florida,” said Brian Davis, Sun Country Airlines Chief Marketing Officer.

The new non-stops will operate twice a week seasonally as follows: