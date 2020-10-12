Bradley International Airport announces non-stop service to Nashville

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that non-stop service to Nashville will start in March 2021.

The daily departure on a Boeing 737 from Bradley International Airport is as scheduled:

BDL to BNA: Departs 3:00 p.m. (EST) – Arrives 4:50 p.m. (CST)

BNA to BDL: Departs 10:25 a.m. (CST) – Arrives 2:05 p.m. (EST)

“Southwest is excited to offer travelers from Bradley International Airport (BDL) daily service to the vibrant city of Nashville beginning in March 2021. In addition to offering Music City as a nonstop Southwest destination from BDL, the new service will provide convenient, one-stop connections to over 40 other Southwest destinations currently served via Nashville International Airport,” said Brian Parrish, Southwest Airlines’ Spokesperson. “We appreciate the continued support from New England customers, and the Southwest Team is always ready to welcome BDL travelers with our legendary hospitality, low fares, and our Bags Fly Free offering for every customer.”

“We are very pleased to welcome the addition of this new, desirable nonstop flight to Nashville on Southwest Airlines,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Nashville is a popular destination that will also offer our passengers key connectivity to major destinations across the west coast. This is a significant addition to our route network with an airline that has been an important partner at Bradley International Airport for more than 20 years. We thank Southwest for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley Airport and our market.”