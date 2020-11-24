Bradley International Airport expecting 65% fewer travelers this Thanksgiving

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – We are just a few days away from Thanksgiving, which is usually one of the busiest travel times of the year, but not this year.

Bradley International Airport was quiet Monday night. Much different than a usual holiday week. Fears of the coronavirus are causing a lot of uncertainty for travelers.

Bradley Airport expects to see 65 percent fewer travelers this Thanksgiving than last year. Seeing how lines were non-existent and many airline check-in stations closed, that figure seems about right.

While many are staying home, some are braving their fears of COVID so they can see family at some point this year.

“My husband and my in-laws we haven’t seen them in so long,” said Alice Velasquez, a Connecticut resident. “I’m still worried about traveling to go see them because I’m afraid of what’s going to happen between here and there.”

Bradley has enhanced cleaning measures throughout the entire airport, especially high touch areas like security and the baggage claim. But airport officials are warning people that it’s your responsibility to help keep yourself safe.

Masks must be worn and travelers are encouraged to social distance and wash their hands as much as possible.

If you are traveling through Bradley, the airport now has two testing locations on the property. One is located in the baggage claim and the other in Lot 3.

NEW TESTING SITE AT BRADLEY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A new coronavirus drive-thru testing center opened at Bradley International Airport on Monday.

The drive-thru site is open to the public and testing is free to all patients. The site will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is located in Parking Lot 3.

The testing is conducted through a partnership between Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Now, if you’re looking to get tested, you do not need to pre-register and a doctor’s note is not required but pre-registering online is preferred.