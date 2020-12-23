Bradley International Airport expecting more than 50% drop in holiday travel this year

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – AAA estimates nearly 120 million people traveled last year for the holiday season but with public health officials saying people should stay home, 22News wanted to see what measures are being taken to try and make the trip safer.

Bradley International expects a 58 percent drop in travelers than they normally expect for the holidays.

There was no wait to get through security at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning. However, if you haven’t been to the airport since the pandemic started, here are some things you should keep in mind if you do in fact have to fly.

“We would encourage passengers if you have not traveled for awhile to really come prepared to the airport this season. You will be greeted with a lot of new safety measures and we encourage everybody to pay particular attention to signage and audio messages,” said Alisa Sisic, Public Information Officer at Bradley International Airport.

The airport is offering COVID-19 tests to travelers.

That being said, the CDC is really encouraging people to only spend the holidays with the people they live with to prevent an increase in cases which we saw following Thanksgiving.