WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Bradley International Airport will use a new $5 million grant to build an in-line baggage screening building, the airport confirmed Thursday.

The Airport Terminal Program grant offers up to $1 billion each year to airports for five years. The Bradley International Airport portion of the grant will expand a terminal to include the new baggage system and control room.

It will also fund larger passenger hold rooms, gate space and other improvements.

“The project will serve as a major customer service enhancement for passengers, and it will open up significant space for additional growth of airline routes and services,” Kevin Dillon, the Connecticut Airport Authority executive director, said.

Last year, Bradley added a new parking garage and rental car hub. When the baggage machines move, airport officials hope to add more than a dozen new ticket counters. That’s part of the long-term plan to expand the airport to handle millions more travelers annually.

Construction on the in-line baggage screening building is expected to start in the next few months, with the hope of opening it in the fall of 2025.