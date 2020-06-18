Bradley International Airport implements more Covid-19 safety protocols as travelers increase

WINDSOR LOCKS, CONN. (WWLP) – As more people start to feel safe to travel, more safety protocols are being taken at Bradley International Airport to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

More travelers are taking to the skies as several states continue to re-open amid the Covid-19 pandemic. During the months of March and April passengers were hard to come by at airports but now people are starting to feel safer to fly.

The Executive Director of Connecticut Airport Authority Kevin Dillon told 22News the airport is down about 75 percent in passenger traffic compared to a year ago. A significant improvement from late March and early April when passenger traffic was down 98 percent.

Bradley International Airport has implemented its BDL Cares Initiative adding more safety protocols to keep up with the increase in passengers. The newly implemented BDL Cares initiative includes requiring masks to be worn in the terminal, more sanitizing stations, an increase in signage across the airport, and plastic shields at check-in desks.

“We think it’s very important for folks to understand it is safe to fly. We want them to understand they can feel comfortable and know what to expect and navigate the system,” Kevin Dillon told 22News

John King from Connecticut told 22News he felt more at ease seeing more safety measures and more people.

“I think it’s time to open America again, unfortunate that all those things had to happen to people but yes it feels good to travel again and good to see people,” said King.

New TSA regulations also include passengers being able to bring hand sanitizer containers that can hold up to 12 ounces per passenger to be brought in their carry on bags.