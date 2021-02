WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – USA Today has named Bradley International Airport one of the best airports in the nation.

The airport placed 7th out of 15 airports in the “Best Small Airport” category.

Bradley International Airport has continually enhanced services to provide a safe, clean, and comfortable traveling experience during the pandemic.

Some of those measures include free COVID-19 testing, more frequent cleaning of the facility, and physical signage of social distancing guidelines.