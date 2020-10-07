Bradley International Airport named among top 10 in country

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport has been given a prestigious honor along with some bragging rights.

For the fourth year in a row, Conde Nast Traveler magazine has named Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks among the top 10 airports in the country.

Bradley placed eighth on the annual ranking announced Tuesday, its place on the list drawn from a survey of readers of Condé Nast Traveler.

The list of best airports was compiled from responses from 715,000 readers of the magazine on a variety of topics.