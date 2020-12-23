Bradley International Airport recognized for COVID-19 safety

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport is getting recognition for protecting passengers and staff from COVID-19.

They received the Airport Health Accreditation from Airports Council International. ACI assessed the airport’s response and safety measures for the passengers’ entire journey.

22News spoke with the airport’s Public Information Officer who said they’re excited to receive this honor.

“This accreditation is really significant for us because it benchmarks our response to industry standards and best practice. We’re thrilled that everything we’re doing is being recognized,” said Alisa Sisic, Public Information Officer at Bradley International Airport.

Bradley was also recognized for a number of other categories, including cleaning and disinfection.

