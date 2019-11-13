Bradley International Airport recognizes staff following tragic B-17 plane crash

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – 7 people were killed when a vintage B17 crashed at Bradley international airport on October 2nd

The plane had engine trouble right after take off and crashed trying to return to the airport. The plane hit some trucks, tanks and the airport’s de-icing facility. 20 local fire departments joined Bradley firefighters.

“That day brought out the best Connecticut has to offer and we are very grateful for their help and working together as a team to get the mission accomplished,” Bradley Fire Chief, John Duffy.

One by one, firefighters, and airport staffers received commemorative coins that thank them for their service. Bradley wanted to take the time Wednesday to recognize all of their staff who led the rescue efforts on that tragic day in October. They said their actions saved lives.

“The entire Bradley family was affected,” said Kevin Dillon, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “This is in recognition of the role of firefighters, operations staff and maintenance staff played. I am convinced the actions they took that day led to a number of lives being saved.”

Dillon told 22News they are working to restore the damaged de-icing facility, which housed and processed “glycol,” a de-icing fluid. He said they can still de-ice planes, but the process is more difficult.



Bradley hope to have their de-icing facility operational again by March.

