Bradley International Airport steps up safety measures to protect travelers from virus

CONN. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport is employing additional precautions to safeguard passengers from coronavirus.

Along with an increase in hand sanitizing stations and masks, the airport has confirmed it has a quarantine procedure in place in case of an outbreak. Cleaning crews can be seen wiping down seats, railings, and counters.

Some passengers said that even with the increased measures, they’re still being cautious.

One student, Ashley Roehrig, told 22News, “I’m being cautious of washing my hands, not touching my face, and wiping down any surfaces I have with Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer.”

Travelers are always encouraged to check with their airlines about changes made to cancellation policies, in light of coronavirus concerns.