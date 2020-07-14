Bradley International Airport to require travel information from passengers of high-risk states

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has announced further restrictions to the current travel quarantine advisory for visitors flying into Connecticut.

As more states continue to see a rise in cases of Covid-19, Connecticut is stepping up their enforcement of quarantine guidelines for travelers.

Officials at Bradley International Airport will be taking travel information and quarantine plans from people landing in Connecticut from 22 high-risk states that include Arizona, Texas, and Florida among others.

The certification process would require travelers to provide information on where they’re staying, how they will quarantine and who they are traveling with. According to Lamont, the details of the enhanced enforcement should be completed by the end of the week and go into effect beginning this weekend.

22News spoke with one Connecticut resident who’s hopeful travelers will be honest when filling out this information.

“I hope so. Personally I live with someone with a compromised immune system so you have to listen to, if it’s as serious people say it is or if it’s overblown you just don’t know. You have to hope people are honest and they’re telling the truth because if they don’t, it’ll have a negative effect.” Jeremy Murdock, Terryville, CT

Connecticut is joining New York in working to establish this initiative. Those traveling into New York could face up to a $2,000 fine for improperly reporting their information.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says no fine is in the works for his state but enforcement plans are still being made.