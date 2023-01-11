WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Many travelers have finally arrived to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut after all flights nationwide were grounded Wednesday morning due to a computer issue at the FAA.

Despite the long wait, one traveler 22News spoke with was in good spirits. Shirley Humphrey of Texas said she was just happy to have finally arrived in New England after being delayed several hours.

“I’m in Hartford!,” she exclaimed. Humphrey was among the thousands of travelers dealing with major travel delays in airports across the nation Wednesday morning.

“I thought I was gonna get on my plane at 8:05 a.m.…. there’s nobody flying! There’s no plans going in the air,” she said.

Flights were grounded nationwide after an early morning FAA computer failure left departing domestic flights stuck at the gate across the country.

“There was a three hour-and-something delay in Dallas and we finally got onto the plane after I walked to four other different gates, which was also an experience, but hey I met some really nice people along the way,” Shirley continued.

And while flights were back in the air by 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, travelers still had to wait hours to get on their planes with many left wondering what to do next.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there are no federal laws requiring airlines to provide passengers with money or other compensation when their flights are delayed. Travel experts say that each airline has its own policies about what it will do for delayed passengers. But if a flight is significantly delayed, they recommend travelers to ask airline staff if the carrier will pay for meals or a hotel room but it’s not always guaranteed.

“I watched some other people jumping on the staff and I thought, ‘They are not in control of any of this,” said

And so when I go up and talk to some of the staff—I’d go—“Oh honey…I’m so sorry for ya’ll!”

I mean, what are you gonna do? you are there! You can be miserable and crabby—or you can enjoy yourself,” said Shirley.

AAA says most airlines will rebook you on their first flight to your destination at no additional charge. They also recommend to always work with a travel advisor when booking your trips, to assist you when your flight is delayed or canceled.