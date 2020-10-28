Bradley International Airport upgrades COVID-19 testing site

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport has made enhancements to its COVID-19 testing site after high demand for testing.

Due to the increased demand, test results will now be typically available within 72 hours of testing. The testing location has also been expanded to enhance privacy and improve passenger flow.

Since the launch of the service on September 30, approximately 4,000 individuals have taken

advantage of these services at Bradley International Airport.

Passengers are encouraged to check their health insurance to confirm coverage associated with COVID-19 testing. Those not utilizing insurance may opt to self-pay, and tests are available for $125 each.