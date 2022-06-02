WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Breeze Airways is adding seven new flight routes from Bradley International Airport to celebrate their one-year anniversary at the facility.

Beginning on Wednesday, travelers will be able to book flights to Nashville, TN; Akron/Canton, OH; Savannah, GA; Richmond, VA; Jacksonville, FL; and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL. In September a direct flight will begin to Las Vegas, NV.

Below is a schedule listing the start dates of the seven new nonstops flights:

June 2, 2022 Nashville, TN 4 x weekly Seasonal June 3, 2022 Akron/Canton, OH 2 x weekly Seasonal Richmond, VA 2 x weekly Seasonal Jacksonville, FL 4 x weekly Year-round June 4, 2022 Savannah, GA 4 x weekly Year-round Sarasota/Bradenton, FL 2 x weekly Year-round September 7, 2022 Las Vegas, NV 2 x weekly Year-round Courtesy Connecticut Airport Authority

They currently offer nonstop service from Bradley to Columbus, OH; Norfolk, VA; Pittsburgh, PA; and Charleston, SC.

“Over the last twelve months, Breeze has been a tremendous partner at Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With the launch of the new flights, we have reached an exciting one-year milestone as their New England base and are thrilled to celebrate their network expansion which now includes a total of eleven destinations.”

Most of the flights are expected to be on the airline’s fleet of brand-new Airbus A220s.

“The addition of the Airbus A220-300 is a game-changer for us as we can now serve Hartford guests not only up and down the east coast but all the way to Las Vegas!” said Breeze’s Founder and CEO David Neeleman. “The A220 offers travelers the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations and everyone loves to fly on it.”