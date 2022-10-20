HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline, just announced a fall travel season fare sale to six destinations from Hartford.

Breeze Airways and the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau introduced their new non-stop flights to the Bradenton Area and Gulf Island’s from Hartford. People were able to learn more about expansion of this flight service while being transported south through the tastes of Floridian cuisine. Breeze is offering a warm destination at a low fare for everyone this autumn and winter.

Kolby Gayson, the Marketing and Communications Director of Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said, “I would say it’s a very practical way for them to have direct access to a premium destination especially with fall setting in. The leaves are gorgeous now but once they fall off the trees and winter really sets in it’s prime time to really start seeking those sunshine rays and our gorgeous beaches.”

Fares must have been purchased by October 3 for travel from November 1 through February 14 of 2023.

Breeze Airways is also launching four new destinations from Bradley: