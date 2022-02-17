WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Breeze Airways announced a new base at Hartford’s Bradley International Airport on Thursday, becoming its fifth base of operations.

Governor Ned Lamont and Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman shared the news Thursday morning.

The new base will create more than 200 new jobs and eight new nonstop destinations for a total of 12 served from Hartford. Establishing Bradley as a base means that Breeze will permanently house aircraft at the airport, allowing the hiring of new local pilots, flight attendants, a base manager, and mechanics.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is supporting the project with a grant of $1,262,000, contingent on the company creating and retaining 212 full-time jobs.

Bradley was one of the three destinations the airline served from its inception in May 2021. Since Memorial Day, the airline has flown around 60,000 guests in and out of the airport.

Lamont noted that airlines are taking note to add more routes from Connecticut’s largest airport.

“Bradley is a key economic driver for our state, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive Connecticut becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations,” Lamont said. “I am excited that Breeze has committed to establishing a base of operations at Bradley, and I look forward to their continued growth here.”

By February 19, Breeze will provide service between 18 cities and 14 states across the U.S.