Breeze Airways offers new nonstop flights at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A new airline is launching four direct flights out of Bradley International Airport.

Breeze Airlines inaugural flight out of Bradley will take off Thursday bound for Charleston, South Carolina. They will also offer non-stop service to Norfolk, Pittsburgh and Columbus.

“Breeze is excited to be announcing service to Hartford,” said David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “I know Connecticut well from many years living there and we see a significant number of unserved markets from Bradley that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities. And we’re thrilled to be able to give Hartford residents nonstop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”

Breeze isn’t the only airline bringing new flights to the area. Jet Blue announced it will restart service from Worcester Regional Airport later this summer. Daily flights from Worcester to JFK will start August 19 with a second daily flight starting October 21.