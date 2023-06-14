WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Breeze Airways is offering “Summer Blockbuster” fares for 11 destinations from Hartford.

Those looking for a summer getaway to North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Florida, LA, Arizona, or Virginia must book by Monday, June 19th for travel from July 5th through August 8th.

“This summer promotion will thrill travelers of all ages and feature some of the biggest stars in our network along with the most anticipated fares of the season,” said Breeze Airways President, Tom Doxey. “We know our Guests will love creating their own adventures this summer and we can’t wait to be a part of their story.”

Breeze “Summer Blockbuster” Fares:

From Hartford, CT to:

Charleston, SC starting from $49*

Las Vegas, NV starting from $119*

Fort Myers, FL starting from $95*

New Orleans, LA starting from $69*

Norfolk, VA starting from $41*

Phoenix, AZ starting from $119*

Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $49*

Richmond, VA starting from $42*

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $80*

Tampa, FL starting from $65*

Vero Beach, FL starting from $79*

For additional promotional information visit flybreeze.com.