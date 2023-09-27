BRISTOL, CT. (WWLP) – A Bristol, Connecticut Police Officer will return to work nearly a year after an ambush killed two of his colleagues.

In October of 2022, Lieutenant Dustin Demonte and Sargent Alex Hamzy were killed after being lured to a home for a possible domestic violence situation.

Officer Alec Iurato was able to shoot the suspected killer. Officer Iurato is now doing some light duty work and training.