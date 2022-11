BRISTOL, Conn. (WWLP) – A vigil was held outside the Bristol, Connecticut Police Department over the weekend, to mark 1 month since 2 of the department’s officers were killed in an ambush attack.

A crowd of 100 people carrying blue glow sticks gathered around in front of the Bristol Police Department to remember Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy.

Neighbors also displayed blue lights in support of the police department. You could see the city lit up in blue from miles away.