FARMINGTON, Conn. (WWLP) – In Farmington, Connecticut, hundreds took part in the “back the blue ride” to honor the two fallen Bristol Police Officers and the surviving officer on Sunday.

A ceremony was held under a large American flag, and soon after hundreds of cars and motorcycles followed a special route past the bristol police department and back to the Farmington polo club.

The fundraiser also featured food trucks and live music. All the proceeds from this event will go toward supporting the bristol police officers’ families.