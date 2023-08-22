HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – Environmental officials in Connecticut say brown sharks have been snacking on fish along Long Island Sound, and that means bad news for local fishermen there.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is asking anyone who reeled in half a fish on Long Island Sound to send in a photograph as reports are coming in that those brown sharks are eating striped bass as they struggle against fishing lines.

Local fishermen say the sharks are a major nuisance because when they’re not eating a fish off the line, they’re scaring away the other ones. Most of the sharks they see are less than a hundred feet from shore and in less than 20 feet of water.