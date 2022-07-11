UNION, Conn. (WWLP) – A brush fire was put out at Bigelow Hollow State Park on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Union, Connecticut Volunteer Fire Department, a brush fire was reported at Bigelow Hollow State Park in a difficult terrain area with no access by UTV or boat. The fire was put out within several hours.

Holland Fire, Eastford Fire, Stafford Fire, Stafford Ambulance, Bungay Fire, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP), and more assisted with putting out the brush fire.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection continued to work Sunday to contain hotspots from spreading.