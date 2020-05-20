Businesses in Connecticut easing into reopening under strict guidelines

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – You no longer have to wait to go shopping in Connecticut.

Governor Ned Lamont gave all retail stores the green light to open their doors Wednesday, as long as they followed strict safety guidelines. Shoppers came in waves to the Enfield plazas, many told 22News they didn’t mind the new shopping experience.

“It’s not bad in there actually,” said Claire Bajek. “I didn’t have to wait in line for the registers. They have a system now where you don’t have to wait that long.”

Stores are required to enforce a mask policy, ensure social distancing, and limit their capacity.

Even though retail stores could open Wednesday, many like Kohl’s in Enfield chose not too. 22News encountered shoppers driving in checking to see if the department store was open. Many of them were from western Massachusetts.

“I was disappointed because I wanted to get some sheets and it seems like they’ve been closed forever. So yeah, I was disappointed it wasn’t open,” Dolly Nicoli of Hampden told 22News.

Donna Fratianni of Agawam added, “I’m frustrated. I want the stores to open. I need stuff and it’s difficult because if you want to try something on, you can’t.”

Kohl’s said they needed a couple more days to prepare, with all the new precautions.

They’ll open on Friday. Restaurant chains like Red Robin will open their outdoor patio this week in Connecticut, but some Enfield restaurants are choosing to just stick with takeout.