Calling hours held for USPS worker killed in Enfield crash

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Calling hours were held Wednesday evening for the postal truck driver from Enfield killed in last week’s crash in Longmeadow.

Visitation wrapped up at 8 p.m. Wednesday evening for Daniel Nacin. He was killed when a pickup truck collided head-on with his postal truck in Longmeadow at the end of a police pursuit that began in Connecticut.

Nacin was 59-years-old and had been working for the postal service for 40 years.

On Thursday, a celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m.

