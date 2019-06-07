Cancer survivors to gather over weekend for after-care workshop

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Cancer survivors and their support network will gather this weekend for Cancer Survivorship 101.

The workshop is being organized by Survivor Journeys Founder – Dr. Jay Burton. The non-profit is a network of physicians that help cancer patients from start to finish.

Traditionally, when a patient is diagnosed with cancer they’re treated by an oncologist, but once treatment is over and a patient goes into remission or is cured Dr. Burton said they’re left to fend for themselves.

Dr. Burton told 22News cancer survivors need to be more engaged in the health care system.

“They have to demand that the services are better. Once that happens the medical establishment will be forced to recognize this and improve services,” said Dr. Burton.

This weekend’s workshop will have several guest speakers in the field of cancer nutrition, physical therapy, and social work, just to name a few.