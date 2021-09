(WWLP) – The Medical Examiner’s Office has determined the cause of death for the Connecticut State trooper who was swept away in floodwaters Thursday morning.

The medical examiner said Sergeant Brian Mohl died from blunt trauma to the torso. Sgt. Mohl was in Woodbury early Thursday morning when he made a distress call, that his cruiser was being swept away.

His body was later found in a nearby river. Sgt. Mohl was a 26-year veteran of the force.