NORWICH, CT. (WWLP) – A child in Norwich, Connecticut fell from the third floor of a building on Sunday.
That child’s age and current condition are unknown at this time. How the child fell remains under investigation, but police are referring to it as an accident.
22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
