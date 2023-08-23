HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – A group of activists in Hartford has proposed a unique solution to an increase in violence in the city.

The group wants a community-led patrol made up of citizen gun owners. The so-called Self-Defense Brigade, a group of legal gun owners, has previously served as security for Black Lives Matter protests and some funerals.

Now they want to patrol neighborhoods in Hartford, which has seen 28 homicides this year. Critics say that guns wouldn’t help the situation, and could lead to even more violence in the city.