NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – A comedy legend dropped by a popular pizza restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut Tuesday night.
Former late-night host Conan O’Brien visited Modern Apizza and even grabbed a photo with owner Bill Pustari.
Staff at Modern Apizza said that Conan also autographed a pizza box and drew a self-portrait. Conan also thanked the staff for the meal.
