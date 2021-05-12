Concern about possible mustard gas caused investigation in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Investigators are trying to determine what is inside a container found inside a safe on Jackson Road in Enfield Wednesday.

According to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox, a resident apparently purchased an old safe and found a container of gas inside, and there was concern it was mustard gas.

Firefighters examined the container, which isn’t leaking, and it will be turned over to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. There is no official word as to the substance’s nature at this time.

Jackson Road had been blocked-off to traffic, but has since re-opened.

Mustard gas is a chemical substance that has been used in warfare; most notably in World War I. Exposure to mustard gas can cause large blisters on exposed skin, and in the lungs.