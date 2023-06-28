BLOOMFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – A construction company hired by MassDOT is under fire after a confederate flag was openly hanging off equipment along Route 2 in Fitchburg.

MassDOT confirms it was displayed on a Garrity Asphalt truck, which is a subcontractor from Bloomfield, Connecticut. MassDOT says it prohibits these kinds of displays and told the company it would not be allowed to do any more work until the flag was taken down.

The company posted a statement on Facebook saying that “posting anything political or controversial goes against company policy and appropriate action has been taken with the employee”.