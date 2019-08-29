Breaking News
UPDATE: Suffield Police investigating deadly car vs. dump truck accident
Suffield Police investigating deadly car vs. dump truck accident

Connecticut

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A deadly accident involving a car and a dump truck caused a section of Mountain Road in Suffield to close for hours Thursday evening.  

The Suffield Police Department advised drivers to avoid Mountain Road between Babbs/Copper Hill Road and Southwick while they investigated the deadly accident. 

No word on how many people were involved in the crash. 

Members of the North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Team were also in the area assisting. 

The roadway has since fully reopened.

