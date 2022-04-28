BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A caravan of police, rallying to lift the spirits of a 6 year-old boy who wants to be a police officer someday, but right now is recovering from serious burns.



Town after town, city after city, police drove by the entrance to Bridgeport Hospital. Up in his window, the bandaged face of Dominick Krankall was looking down, the boy waving at the crowd below. His parents say he dreams of being a police officer. The officers forming the parade want to cheer him, and the doctors say it is working.

“He is a tough little young man. His spirits are actually very good. he is very grateful, as well as his family,” said Dr. Magna Dias, the Chair of Pediatrics at Bridgeport Hospital. “His mom and dad have both said how grateful they are for all of the support they are receiving.”



His mom and dad said Dominick was playing with some older neighbor boys when someone doused a tennis ball in gasoline, lit in on fire, and hit Dominick in the face with it. The result was second- and third-degree burns.

The incident is still being investigated by Bridgeport police and fire officials.



“I think it really does underscore the importance of fire safety,” said Dr. Alisa Savetamal, Medical Director of the Connecticut Burn Center. “Keeping flammable materials away from children, and matches. It happens in seconds and really the best cure is prevention.”



As nice as it is to lift Dominick’s spirits, the best news came from the doctors who say he is on his way to making a full recovery.