(WWLP)- Connecticut has released its first report on state revenue generated by online gambling and sports wagering.

In its first half-month from October 12 through October 31st the state collected about $1.7 million dollars in new revenue and $1.2 million of that came from online casino gambling.

$513 thousand came from sports betting revenue which will all be deposited in the state’s general fund, which Governor Ned Lamont calls a good start.