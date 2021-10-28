Conn. receives 100k child doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut is expecting a shipment of nearly 100k child doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines could be ready to administer as soon as next week, according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Around 51k of those doses will be distributed by the state while 44k will be sent straight to pharmacies. There are approximately 280k eligible children, ages five to eleven, within the state.

The CDC still has to approve the shot before it can be administered to children and this is expected to happen next week.