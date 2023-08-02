NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – A Connecticut airline is adding nonstop service to Puerto Rico later this year.

Avelo Airlines will add the service from Tweed-New Haven Airport in New Haven starting in mid-November.

Leaders at the airport say they’ve heard a lot of feedback from the community asking for flights to puerto rico, as both Connecticut and western Massachusetts have a large Puerto Rican population.

State officials in Connecticut say that they hope these new flights can help reconnect some families.