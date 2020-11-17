Connecticut Airport Authority reminding customers to plan ahead when traveling this holiday season

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WWLP) – As residents across the country prepare for the upcoming holidays, airports are preparing as well and they’re encouraging travelers to come prepared.

Airports are not nearly as busy this time of year during the Thanksgiving holiday as previous years, due to COVID-19.

The Connecticut Airport Authority expects 65 percent fewer travelers this Thanksgiving than last year. The CAA is reminding travelers that their trip will be different than normal so it’s important to plan ahead.

Some of the main changes at Bradley International Airport are consolidated parking, mostly all of it is in the garage. Also, a select number of restaurants and shops will be open inside the airport. Like everywhere else, masks must be worn at all times in the airport and on flights.

“This is all about personal responsibility to get problem to try and understand you have to play your part. Naturally if someone is flagrantly violating the rules we will ask the state police to step in” said Kevin Dillon the Executive Director of the CAA.

Here is a list of tips for travelers suggested by the CAA: