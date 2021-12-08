Connecticut based healthcare company found liable for $60 million

Conn. (WWLP) – A Connecticut based healthcare company and its branches have been found liable for 60 million dollars for underpaying out of network emergency medical providers.

A state court in Nevada says three plaintiffs should receive 20 million dollars each from United Healthcare Insurance Company and its five subsidiaries including two dominant providers in the Las Vegas area. This is one week after a separate 2.6 million dollar settlement in the state.

United Healthcare is the nation’s largest health insurance company.