Connecticut becomes first state to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH/WWLP) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday Connecticut has become the first state in the nation to reach full COVID-19 vaccination for 50 percent of all adults.

The governor reported that as of Monday, 1,912,581 residents had received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, nearly 70 percent of the adult population in the state. And 1,393,894 have been fully vaccinated, about 50 percent of the adult population.

Approximately 3,192,560 doses have been administered since the vaccine became available.

In a tweet, Gov. Lamont congratulated those who have chosen to receive to the vaccine.

Connecticut is the 1st state in the nation to fully vaccinate more than 50% of all adults over the age of 18.



Congrats to everyone who has been vaccinated so far! #KeepItUpCT 💪



If you haven't been vaccinated yet, find a provider near you at https://t.co/UlEhIlOL4r — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 3, 2021

Connecticut’s vaccine rollout plan was based on age, so a larger number of people were eligible before Massachusetts residents were, and many jumped at the opportunity.

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Paul Kappa of Enfield. “It’s a true patriotic thing to do is to protect Americans and by me being vaccinated I help my fellow Americans.”

But we do have one thing in common with our neighboring state. A drop-off in vaccinations, and because of this Connecticut is also shifting its efforts and focusing on smaller, community-based sites.

“We will be closing four of the seven mass vaccination sites by the end of June,” said Gov. Baker. “We are confident we can find more was to offer vaccines to everyone who wants one in a smaller more targeted approach.”

Gov. Baker added that by June, 4.1 million Massachusetts residents will be vaccinated. That number was originally expected to be reached by August.

If that number stays true, that will be over 50 percent of our population.