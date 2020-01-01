Connecticut casino revenue declines as competitors in neighboring states open

(WWLP) – A new fiscal reports show that revenue at Connecticut’s two casinos has declined. The decline in the fiscal year 2019 comes amid new regional competition.

The New London-based paper The Day reports that Mohegan Sun’s net revenues for the fiscal year were $992 million, down about 7 percent from the nearly $1.1 billion it took in the previous fiscal year.

Net revenues at Foxwoods Resort Casino were $787.8 million, down 5 percent from $828.9 million in FY 2018.

The casinos, owned by Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes, face competition from the new MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor casino.