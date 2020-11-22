Connecticut church honors lives lost due to COVID-19 pandemic

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Church bells rang at an Enfield, Connecticut church at noon on Sunday, calling attention to the loss of life from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reverend Dr. Greg Gray, Pastor of the Enfield Congregational Church, said it was described as a grim milestone, ringing the bell 250 times at noon symbolizing the more than 250,000 who have died from COVID-19.

“One time for every thousand lives lost,” Reverend Gray said. “It’s tragic, like we’re still not doing enough. One ring for every thousand lives lost.”

Cindy Chapin-Howell, a local churchgoer, added that she’s saddened by the amount of lives lost and practice of COVID-19 protocols during the pandemic.

“I get so angry at people who are not with the program of washing their hands, wearing a mask, social distancing…..we’re having an abbreviated Thanksgiving,” she told 22News.

Churchgoers listened from the parking lot as the bell from their house of worship, honored the memory of more than a quarter of a million Americans who lost their lives.