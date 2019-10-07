Connecticut Congressman plans to make vintage planes safer

(WWLP) – A Connecticut Congressman is asking the Federal Aviation Authority to create new regulations to make vintage planes safer.

This change was proposed after the deadly B-17 plane crash that killed seven people at Bradly International Airport last week.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a news conference in Connecticut on Monday that vintage planes like the B-17 have different safety regulations than private and commercial aircraft.

He is now asking the FAA to answer questions about why there are differences and how the FAA justifies these differences.

Blumenthal said he is not calling for all vintage planes to be grounded, but rather that they should be made as safe as possible for passengers.

All vintage planes with the Collings Foundation have been temporarily grounded.