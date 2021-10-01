Connecticut: Fall festivals, Pumpkin Patch Train, and Pumpkintown USA

It’s the first weekend of October! We have 8 fall-themed things to do this weekend:

A beloved event returns! Visit the Wee Faerie Village nestled into the landscape at the Florence Griswold Museum. Three dozen tiny works of art.

All weekend, celebrate creativity at the 57th annual Old Saybrook Arts and Crafts Festival with over 100 artisans like jewelers and painters.

On Saturday, attend the Celebrate Mansfield festival in downtown Storrs with music and more than fifty activity and food booths.

Weekends through the month, ride the Pumpkin Patch Train at Danbury Railway Museum. Each child age 2 through 12 gets a free pumpkin.

Always a hoot! Take a walk through Pumpkintown USA where more than 70 pumpkin people reside in an old-fashioned village.

Take a spooky ride during opening weekend for Happy Hauntings at Lake Compounce; your favorite attractions are “themed” for the season.

This weekend and next, enjoy the Apple Harvest Festival with a parade, carnival, contests and live entertainment.

On Sunday, the family will enjoy pony rides, face painting, a petting zoo and live music at a harvest festival held at Bethany Airport.

There is also a fair in Harwinton, and the Portland Fair has been postponed to next year. Have fun this weekend!

Know of any weekend events coming up? Send them to sarah.cody@wtnh.com